Haas charged in fatal stabbing

URBANCREST – An Urbana man was charged this week for the fatal stabbing of a man in a dispute over a mutual girlfriend.

William Haas, 40, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, in the Franklin County Municipal Court stemming from the Dec. 31, 2018, death of Andy Lay, 44.

A press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office states that on Monday evening, Franklin County deputies responded to the Turkey Hill gas station, 3000 Centerpoint Drive, on a report of a stabbing.

Deputies determined Haas had been involved in a physical altercation with Lay at the gas station.

A criminal complaint filed in the municipal court states Haas was armed with a black folding blade knife and brass knuckles.

During the altercation, Haas reportedly stabbed Lay twice in the chest with the knife. After he was stabbed, Lay left the location in his vehicle and drove to the 2500 block of Harrisburg Pike in Columbus.

Medics responded to that location and Lay was transported to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives discovered Haas and Lay knew each other and had an ongoing dispute regarding a mutual girlfriend.

Deputies took Haas into custody without incident at the gas station.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

