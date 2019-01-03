St. Paris man ID’d as victim of crash

SIDNEY – Brock D. Comer, 24, of St. Paris was killed Wednesday in a crash just outside the city of Sidney.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 7:32 a.m. in the 2700 block of Millcreek Road.

According to a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation indicates a 1985 GMC flatbed truck driven by Roger D. Pryor Jr., 32, of Sidney, was stationary, facing west, in front of 2769 Millcreek Road. A 2018 Toyota Tacoma driven by Comer was traveling westbound behind the GMC. Comer failed to stop and struck the rear of the GMC.

Comer was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Pryor was transported to Wilson Health for treatment.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, along with Sidney Fire and Rescue,and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office, assisted at the scene.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.