Medical weight loss program could improve health

Nearly 40 percent of Americans are not just overweight but are considered obese (having a body mass index of more than 30). Obesity affects over 93 million US adults (CDC 2015-2016 stats) and obesity-related health problems including heart disease, stroke, diabetes and some cancers are the leading cause of preventable, premature death.

Obesity and conditions related to it are a growing problem but there many treatment options available to help you get back to your best, healthiest self. It’s important to remember that the journey toward achieving a healthy body weight is a marathon, not a sprint, and you should focus your effort on finding a program or plan that gives you a variety of options to support you in reaching your goal.

Many people lose hope after failed weight loss attempts so finding the right program is important. Weight management options available include:

· Non-surgical medical weight loss. This program offers multiple choices for using meal replacements or grocery store bought foods and, if needed, medications to use in conjunction with the diets.

· Bariatric surgery. Doctors help you decide if surgery is right for you and if so, which surgery option is best for you.

With the right support in place, it’s entirely possible to meet your weight loss goals. One of our patients started in the non-surgical medical weight loss program. After losing and then regaining weight for about a year, we decided together to transition him to our surgical program. Since weight loss surgery, he has lost over 100 pounds, decreasing or eliminating entirely most of the medications he took for diabetes and high blood pressure. He shared with us that joining the weight management program was the best decision he has ever made for his health.

Since Mercy Health launched its weight management program, our surgical patients have lost over 10,000 pounds of weight and our non-surgical patients have lost over 1,700 pounds. Nearly all have decreased the number of medications they take and most no longer suffer from conditions associated with obesity, such as diabetes and sleep apnea.

Changing how you eat is life-changing and requires a lot of effort but it’s worth it. Obesity is a disease that affects every aspect of your well-being. Even a five percent reduction in your weight can markedly reduce your overall health risks. Be consistent and remember that small changes add up quickly over time, leading to success in reaching your health goals.

You don’t need a referral to get started. We have locations in Springfield and Urbana to serve you. All our programs include diet and lifestyle education to maximize your weight loss efforts.

Feel free to call us at 937-523-9940 to learn more about your weight loss options or register to attend a presentation on weight management options led by Mercy Health Physician and general surgeon Dr. Terry L Carman II, MD. The lecture takes place at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St., Urbana. Attendance is free, but RSVP is required as space is limited. To reserve your spot, call 937-484-6387.

Add these steps to your routine

Whether you want to lose a little or a lot, here are a few tips that everyone can incorporate in their routine:

· Eat breakfast. Seventy-eight percent of individuals who are successful with weight loss (as measured by the National Weight Control Registry) eat breakfast every day. It keeps you from getting too hungry and overeating later in the day.

· Drink water. Not only does staying hydrated help your body’s metabolism to function at its best, it also helps control appetite.

· Fill up on low energy-density foods. Fruits and vegetables are high in fiber and water to help fill you up, give you an abundance of vitamins and minerals and they are low in calories.

· Journal your food intake each day. There are many food/activity tracking apps or websites to help you track your progress and a note pad works, too.

· Monitor your progress. Weigh yourself daily (or at least weekly) at the same time to monitor changes in weight, so you can make corrections to your diet before it gets out of hand.

Weight loss is Jan. 29 lecture topic in Urbana

By Jackie Dahlberg MS, RDN, LD

By Jackie Dahlberg MS, RDN, LD, is Program Coordinator and Dietitian for Mercy Health – Springfield Weight Management.

By Jackie Dahlberg MS, RDN, LD, is Program Coordinator and Dietitian for Mercy Health - Springfield Weight Management.