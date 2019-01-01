DAR thanks local donors

The Urbana chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is thanking all who made the 2018 local effort in “Wreaths Across America” a success.

According to the “Wreaths Across America” website, “Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.”

In Urbana, the DAR spearheads the process at Oak Dale Cemetery.

“It is with great joy and satisfaction that we thank you for your participation in our ‘Wreaths Across America’ project. Its success is due to your willingness to make such generous contributions to the project,” wrote Patricia Detwiler, project chairperson, and Kim Snyder, chapter regent, in a thank-you note to the community.

“We especially would like to thank the Spriggs Wing Post 5451 VFW and DAV Chapter 31 for outstanding participation in providing a color guard, and generosity above and beyond the norm regarding numbers of wreaths purchased. We also thank the VFW Auxiliary, Urbana Lions Club, Champaign County Auditor’s Office, Family Choices, Inc. and Perpetual Federal for their multiple purchases of wreaths.”

Detwiler and Snyder explained if one wreath was purchased, it was significant to the DAR’s efforts and the chapter was able to place more than 600 wreaths at Oak Dale Cemetery because of those efforts. “We hope to continue this program for many years to come, so if you were not able to participate this year, you will have other opportunities to do so. We will begin the 2019 campaign in January and continue the solicitation through the year until next December,” Detwiler and Snyder wrote. “Look for our posters and order blanks at the Chamber of Commerce, the Champaign County Library, the veterans’ posts, funeral homes, The Spotted Cow, The Depot, First Presbyterian Church office, and other local businesses around Urbana.”

Urbana Mayor Bill Bean, right, leads a group of volunteers and local dignitaries at the “Wreaths Across America” dedication in Oak Dale Cemetery on Dec. 15. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_1-all-salute.jpg Urbana Mayor Bill Bean, right, leads a group of volunteers and local dignitaries at the “Wreaths Across America” dedication in Oak Dale Cemetery on Dec. 15. Photos by John Coffman Photography

2019 campaign of ‘Wreaths Across America’ organizing