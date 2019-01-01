Blood drive is Jan. 16 at Mercy

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital announces that it is sponsoring a blood drive from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday, January. 16. Look for the American Red Cross Bloodmobile in the front lot of Urbana Hospital, located at 904 Scioto Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

The blood drive is open to the public and the entire process from registration to refreshments takes about one hour and 15 minutes. Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 lbs. and feel well and healthy.

“Someone in the United States needs blood for cancer treatments, blood disorders or surgeries every two seconds,” said Jamie Houseman, President of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. “No matter the circumstances, our patients receive their lifesaving care from one person’s decision to donate blood. Please join us for this meaningful blood drive at Urbana Hospital!”

You can help meet the need for blood in our community by scheduling your blood donation today. Reserve your preferred appointment time by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org. The sponsor code is MercyH. On January 16, please remember to bring two forms of ID with you, as well as a current list of any prescriptions and over-the-counter medications you take.

To learn more about the donation process and see a list of tips for a successful experience, visit the official American Red Cross Blood website at https://www.redcrossblood.org/donating-blood.

Info from Mercy Health.

