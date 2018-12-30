AARP Tax-Aide volunteers ready to help with taxes

The AARP Tax-Aide program, a free service that helps people with completion of tax forms, will have two walk-in sites in Champaign County.

Tax-Aide volunteers will be at the Urbana Senior Center 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting Feb. 6 and ending April 11. This is by appointment only. For appointments, call the Senior Center, 937-653-6088. You must bring last year’s tax information with you.

Tax-Aide volunteers also will be at the St. Paris Public Library 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Mondays starting Feb. 4 and ending on April 8. This is by appointment only. Call the library, 937-663-4349. You must bring last year’s tax information with you.

Submitted story

Submitted by the local Tax-Aide administrative coordinator.

Submitted by the local Tax-Aide administrative coordinator.