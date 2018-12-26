There’s ‘snow’ place like home

This family of illuminated snow creatures is part of the holiday decorations on Fountain Circle in Urbana. Although it wasn’t a white Christmas this year, the morning after Christmas was blanketed in frozen fog. There is no snow in the forecast for the rest of 2018.

Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen