Firefighters respond to kitchen fire

A resident of 718 Gwynne St. was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire at that address on Monday, according to Urbana Fire Chief Dean Ortlieb. No other injuries were reported.

Ortlieb said firefighters responded at 4:13 a.m. Monday and quickly handled the fire, which was contained to the kitchen area. He said early determinations are that cooking started the fire and that damage is under $5,000.

The fire division’s Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating. The West Liberty Fire Department assisted the Urbana Fire Division.