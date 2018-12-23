Mumford’s loses chip supplier

In a Facebook post dated December 10, Mumford’s Potato Chips and Deli in Urbana announced to its followers the manufacturer of its kettle-cooked potato chips was discontinuing the local product line. It is unknown at this time if Mumford’s will be able to find a new manufacturer for the chips.

Mumford’s Deli on North Main Street will remain operational regardless of what occurs with future production of the potato chips. Owners of the deli were unavailable for comment to the Urbana Daily Citizen on Friday due to the crush of holiday business.

According to Mumford’s own Facebook post widely circulated by local followers: “Mumford’s Potato Chips has been making and selling Old-Fashioned Kettle Cooked Potato Chips since 1932. That’s 86 great years that we have been serving chips to several local markets, including Mumford’s Deli! Unfortunately, we have received official notification that this month, December 2018, our manufacturer will no longer make the Mumford’s label going forward. Our manufacturer, Shearer’s Food Company, has decided to move in another direction, which is why they are stopping production of Mumford’s Old-Fashioned Kettle Cooked Potato Chips at the end of this year.

“We do have good news though! We have gotten a large load of bulk Mumford’s Old-Fashioned Kettle Cooked Potato Chips! The supply in retail stores will be very limited in the weeks to come, but we will have lots of bulk chips through the holidays at our deli location of 325 N. Main St. Urbana, Ohio. Don’t wait until the last minute though, as once they are gone, they are gone! If you want Mumford’s for the holidays, get to the deli today!

“We will continue to work on a solution to solve this problem. We want to thank you all and let our loyal customers know our current situation. Once again, thank you for 86 years of loyal support and make sure you get to the deli and grab what could possibly be one of the last bags of Mumford’s Old-Fashioned Kettle Cooked Potato Chips ever made.”

Mumford's potato chips are an endangered commodity. Photo courtesy of Mumford's via Facebook

Deli will remain open