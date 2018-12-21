Poe Avenue fire under investigation

The Urbana Fire Division is investigating a fire that occurred Thursday at a Poe Avenue residence. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded at 7:45 p.m. to 241 Poe Ave.

Urbana Fire Chief Dean Ortlieb said due to a quick response and knock-down, the fire was confined to mostly items and some structure. No damage estimate was available as of Friday afternoon.

The Red Cross was called for occupants of the residence.

The property is owned by Sally Brake, according to the Champaign County Auditor’s website.

The West Liberty Fire Department and JSP firefighters assisted with the fire, while Box 13 was on the scene supporting fire operations.