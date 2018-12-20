Urbana student design selected for holiday card

Zoë Shaffner, a sixth grader at Urbana Junior High School, was the winner of Memorial Health’s 2018 Holiday Card design contest. Shaffner received a $50 gift card from Memorial Health for her artistic endeavors. Pictured at the award presentation, left to right, is Robin Coffey, PR & Communications Specialist, Memorial Health; Shaffner; and Melanie Ziegler, Vice President of Community Engagement, Memorial Health. This is the 11th straight year for Memorial’s annual holiday card design contest with local schools.

