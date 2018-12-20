Nocturnal Christmas wonderland returns

The neighbors of Fountain Circle in Urbana have decked out their little community for Christmas once again this year. The neighborhood is located at the east end of Boyce Street. In photo is one of the larger and intricate yard displays motorists can enjoy while driving through the neighborhood.

The neighbors of Fountain Circle in Urbana have decked out their little community for Christmas once again this year. The neighborhood is located at the east end of Boyce Street. In photo is one of the larger and intricate yard displays motorists can enjoy while driving through the neighborhood. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/12/web1_DSC_7631.jpg The neighbors of Fountain Circle in Urbana have decked out their little community for Christmas once again this year. The neighborhood is located at the east end of Boyce Street. In photo is one of the larger and intricate yard displays motorists can enjoy while driving through the neighborhood. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen