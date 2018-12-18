Nominations sought for UHS alumni award

Nominations are being sought for the Urbana High School Distinguished Alumni Award. Those nominated must have graduated from UHS at least 10 years ago, have been recognized in their field of endeavor, and have demonstrated leadership and service to their community. They may be living or deceased.

Visit the Urbana City Schools’ website for further information, including the nomination process and the nomination form. Forms are also available at the Champaign County Library, the Chamber of Commerce office, Urbana City Schools Central Office and the Senior Citizens Center.

Deadline for nominations is March 15, 2019. Send the completed forms to Urbana High School at 500 Washington Ave., Urbana, OH 43078, or to Hayla Parker at 735 Mark Drive, Urbana 43078.

“Please give this serious consideration. Many fine people have graduated from Urbana High School and have worked in and given to our community and other communities as well,” Parker said. “Honor them with a nomination.”

For more information, contact Parker at 937-652-1052 or reader1941@gmail.com.

Submitted story

Submitted by award sponsors.

