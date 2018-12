UHS inducts National Honor Society members

The UHS Castle Chapter of National Honor Society inducted 21 new members on Monday, November 29, 2018. Row One: Gabe Johnson, Troy Brown, Mary Habodasz, Marissa Horn, Zhoe Evans. Row Two: Cierra Long, Brandon Ebert, Tiana Johnson, Katie Harris, Mariama Artis, Ally Pierce, Cady Perry, Kara Johnson, Telanei Brown, Alyssa Holland. Row Three: Ashlyn Dunn, William McDavid, Jacob Upchurch, Patrick Karg, Jadean Frost, Nicholas Landolfo, Shai-Anne Settle. Row Four: Michael Trudo, Ethan Burnside, Austin Rooney, Logan Pence, Grant Hower, Kolin Bowdle, Rebecca Preston, Gavin Spence, Hannah Loxley. Row Five: Kourtney Petry, Taylor Cordial, Jackson James, Kelsey Murray, Ian deNijs, Connor Hayslip, Jacob Lattimer. Row Six: Samantha Zaborowski, Sutton Stouffer, Jocelyn Holtsberry, Samantha Tracy. New members not pictured are Michael White and Rachel White.

