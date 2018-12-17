Chamber in the Christmas spirit

Champaign County Chamber of Commerce board members Ty Henderson and Stacey Logwood stand amid piles of “kid-friendly” food donated to the Chamber’s effort for local school backpack programs. The programs help students in need by giving them essentials to take home over the holiday vacation. Monday’s sorting process at the Chamber and subsequent distribution of items through the Caring Kitchen capped off a Christmas collection effort coordinated by the Chamber.

Champaign County Chamber of Commerce board members Ty Henderson and Stacey Logwood stand amid piles of “kid-friendly” food donated to the Chamber’s effort for local school backpack programs. The programs help students in need by giving them essentials to take home over the holiday vacation. Monday’s sorting process at the Chamber and subsequent distribution of items through the Caring Kitchen capped off a Christmas collection effort coordinated by the Chamber. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/12/web1_ChamberofCommerce.jpg Champaign County Chamber of Commerce board members Ty Henderson and Stacey Logwood stand amid piles of “kid-friendly” food donated to the Chamber’s effort for local school backpack programs. The programs help students in need by giving them essentials to take home over the holiday vacation. Monday’s sorting process at the Chamber and subsequent distribution of items through the Caring Kitchen capped off a Christmas collection effort coordinated by the Chamber. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen