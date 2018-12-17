WL-S Honor Society inducts new members

WEST LIBERTY – On Wednesday, Dec. 12, the West Liberty-Salem chapter of the National Honor Society inducted a historical 32 new members in an evening ceremony. The night started with an opening statement of the theme “Growth” from Vice President Sarah Painter. Co=presidents Lauren Fowler and Cayden Whitman challenged the new inductees to “Grow like a plant” and “Get out of your comfort zone” for continued growth.

The four core values were presented by the officers: Treasurer Kaylee Harrison on leadership; Historian Rachel McGill on service; Parliamentarian Courtney Neer on Character; and Vice President Sarah Painter on Scholarship. Rachel McGill introduced each new inductee and Courtney Neer and member Arrah Sandy presented each with the gold cords and certificates. Lauren Fowler and Cayden Whitman then led the new members in the National Honor Society Pledge and Principal Greg Johnson gave some closing remarks to encourage the group that this is just the beginning and to continue to grow and contribute to the NHS and West Liberty – Salem School culture in general. A dessert reception was held in the newly remodeled elementary cafeteria.

Shown are, top row, Lydia Moell, Grace Adams, Bianca Reames, Morgan Fissel, Colleene McGill, Aaliyah Speert, 3rd row, Patrick Harr, Kenneth Harr, Gavin Harrison, Anna Kauffman, Hallie (Kennah) Erwin, Jaelen Meeker, Savannah Irick, Matthew Loffing, Trenton Douthwaite, 2nd row, Rachel Davis, Victoria Wilson, Julia Ames, Paul Kauffman, Cheyenne Gluckle, Hollie (Kaylah) Erwin, Kayle Henderson, Sydnee Payer, Savannah Weaver, front from left, Logan Tompkins, Michael Farquharson, Tyler Motzko, Ethan Cole, Elijah McGill, Zachary Glock, Cade Clerico and Garett Schoenleben. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/12/web1_HonorSociety.jpg Shown are, top row, Lydia Moell, Grace Adams, Bianca Reames, Morgan Fissel, Colleene McGill, Aaliyah Speert, 3rd row, Patrick Harr, Kenneth Harr, Gavin Harrison, Anna Kauffman, Hallie (Kennah) Erwin, Jaelen Meeker, Savannah Irick, Matthew Loffing, Trenton Douthwaite, 2nd row, Rachel Davis, Victoria Wilson, Julia Ames, Paul Kauffman, Cheyenne Gluckle, Hollie (Kaylah) Erwin, Kayle Henderson, Sydnee Payer, Savannah Weaver, front from left, Logan Tompkins, Michael Farquharson, Tyler Motzko, Ethan Cole, Elijah McGill, Zachary Glock, Cade Clerico and Garett Schoenleben. Submitted photo

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

