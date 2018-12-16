Senior Center celebrates the holidays

The UCCSC Dancing Dolls entertain the gathered seniors at the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center’s Christmas party on Friday. Following the Dancing Dolls, the seniors also witnessed a performance by the UCCSC Line Dancers, participated in an ugly sweater contest, and received a visit from Santa Claus.

Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen