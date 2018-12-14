Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Luke is a 3-4 year old Beagle Basset hound. He is house trained, loves kids, rides well in a car and walks well on a leash.

He also plays well with others. He is neutered, up to date on shots and worming. He will make a great companion. Luke’s adoption fee is $150 which includes his 2019 dog license.

We are now selling the 2019 Champaign County Dog Tags.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Barely Used Pets is collecting funds for dog kennel replacement. Eight of the facility’s kennels need replaced, at a cost of $360 per kennel. To make a donation toward this project, call and stop by or mail a check to Barely Used Pets at 844 Jackson Hill Rd., Urbana, OH, 43078.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cats)

TANK and SHRIMP are currently being fostered in a home together and they are both available for adoption. They are not siblings. Tank is a black and white three month old male and Shrimp is a white/gray stripe four month old female. They just happen to love each other’s company. If you’re interested in them, please call PAWS at 937-653-6233 to arrange a meeting. Their foster has sponsored half of the adoption fees to anyone who would adopt both of them together.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

The pet of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League is Casey, a 1-year-old, Fox Terrier mix who weighs 11 pounds. Casey came to us as an owner surrender through no fault of her own. She is very sweet and loves attention. Casey will need to be on a leash at all times when outside. She is very athletic and can easily jump fences. She is great with other dogs, but hasn’t been cat tested and we are happy to do that if requested. Casey is spayed, microchipped and current on all vaccinations: Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, Da2PPL and Rabies. She has been dewormed, heart worm tested negative and current on flea/heartworm prevention.

Potential adopters must have an approved application, which can be found on our webpage https://www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com/ccawl-residents or pick one up at our facility during business hours. For all of our other canine listings, you may check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com.

All adoptable puppies/dogs are available for $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. This fee covers spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, Rabies (age appropriate), Worming, Heart Worm Test, Flea and Heart Worm Prevention and Microchip. As always, all animals receive a dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. All CCAWL residents are also groomed. We accept cash, credit or debit only.

The Animal Welfare League is located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.

A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and upcoming events may be found on our webpage and on Facebook. Check out our Facebook page, Adoptapet.com, and petfinder.com to find your new furry best friend/family member.

2019 memberships are available. These memberships will let you have access to our campus, which includes indoor/outdoor dog park, 72 acres of trails, grooming facility, agility course and much more. You must have current vaccination records before entering with your dog. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

The Mixins & Fixins restaurant in Mechanicsburg has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of all proceeds going to CCAWL

The Pizza Alley in Mechanicsburg will donate 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League. The CCAWL was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehabilitation home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL also provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic that is open to the public. Come during business hours to pre-pay and fill out a surgery information paper and release form. At that time, you will be scheduled for a surgery date. The CCAWL only accepts cash, creditor debit cards.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) has all types kittens and adult cats for adoption. They range from 6 months old to 7 years old, male and female. They all came to us for different reasons, but through no fault of their own. All like their daily pets from humans, playing with toys and enjoying nap times. They are all litter trained and have their own personalities. All CCAWL felines have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, current on vaccinations FCRPP and Rabies. They have been tested negative for FeLV/FIV, dewormed and current on flea prevention. If you are looking for a forever feline friend, please stop by the CCAWL.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

