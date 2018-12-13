Masonic fundraiser benefits sick child

Faith, hope and charity are three foundational concepts of Freemasonry. On Saturday, Dec. 15 between 5:30 and 7 p.m. all three will be on full display in Urbana.

The Urbana Masonic Fraternity is hosting a free Spaghetti Dinner and Fundraising Silent Auction to raise money for 5-year-old Jack Sherrick, who is fighting cancer. The public is invited and encouraged to come to the Urbana Masonic Temple at 222 N. Main St., Urbana – enjoy a great meal, and take part in the Silent Auction.

As a bonus, Santa will be visiting.

The Urbana Masons thank the following generous businesses and citizens for their donations to the Silent Auction: Don Tong, Urbana Marathon Station, Jeff Conley’s Chocolates, Williams Hardware, HER Realtors, Jack & Do’s Pizza, NaCI Salt Spa, Monroe Mufflers, Ethel’s Flowers, The Depot Coffee house, Wing Bar, Lili’s Drive Through, The Styling Company, The Hair Closet, Domino’s Pizza, Carmazzi’s, Guild Gallery, Stitches by Sandy, The Ladies of the Moose, Willman Furniture, First Auto Title, Champion City Siding, Auto Zone of Urbana, Nanette’s, Security Bank, Olive Garden of Springfield, and Dole of Springfield.

Please help the Urbana Masons help Jack Sherrick and his family.

Information from Urbana Masonic Fraternity.

