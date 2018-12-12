Flag raising at Hearth and Home

Scotty Lykins, an Air Force veteran with VFW/DAV, and Celeste Artis, an Army veteran currently working as assistant manager at Hearth and Home in Urbana, perform a flag raising ceremony outside the retirement community on Tuesday after their old flag had become deteriorated.

Scotty Lykins, an Air Force veteran with VFW/DAV, Robert Hackley, an Army veterans and resident assistant at Hearth and Home, perform a flag retirement ceremony for the deteriorated flag outside the retirement community, while Celeste Artis, an Army veteran currently working as assistant manager at Hearth and Home, reads information about the procedure to several of the residents.