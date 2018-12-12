Mercy named ‘High Performer‘

The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) has designated the Mercy Health Foundation as a 2018 High Performer. This is the third consecutive year that the Mercy Health Foundation has earned the designation.

The Mercy Health Foundation is among 64 High Performer organizations from the United States and Canada, including academic and children’s hospitals. It ranks in the top 25 percent based on net fundraising returns for 2017 fiscal year results. The AHP considered more than 240 participating organizations for High Performer status.

In its Report on Giving survey, AHP analyzes institutions to determine key factors that lead to higher performance among participants. In the United States, net fundraising revenue for high performers is almost seven times higher than for all institutions reporting.

The Mercy Health Foundation’s top performing net fundraising returns indicate that compared to other healthcare nonprofits, it raises significant funds from donors while maintaining low administrative costs. This means that the best part of each donation goes directly to patient and community programs.

“We are very pleased to once again receive this distinguished honor,” said Michael Bezney, Chair of the Mercy Health Foundation Board of Trustees. “Credit for it goes to our Board members, volunteers, staff and donors, whose gifts of money and time help Mercy Health have a meaningful impact on people and the communities that we serve.”

“Mercy Health has a strong history of giving and our philanthropic work creates an important connection with donors, volunteers, patients and their families,” said John Starcher, president and CEO of Bon Secours Mercy Health. “I commend the Mercy Health Foundation for achieving this designation, which ultimately benefits our patients and the communities we serve.”

The Mercy Health Foundation and its affiliate foundations in 10 communities across Ohio and Kentucky partner with donors to make lives better and communities stronger, with a special emphasis on those who are poor or under-served. The Mercy Health Foundation steps in with donor support to fill the gaps, bringing life-affirming health care, at the highest possible level, to all people.

Call (800) 999-2744 or visit the Mercy Health Foundation website to learn more: foundation.mercy.com

To learn more about AHP High Performers: ahp.org/highperformers.

Mercy Health is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMHealth.org,) one of the top 20 health systems in the United States and part of the top performing quartile of Catholic health systems for lowest cost per case for patient care. Mercy Health is the largest health system in Ohio and among the top five employers in the state, with more than 33,500 employees serving communities throughout Ohio and in Kentucky. Mercy Health provided care for patients more than 6.8 million times in 2017. The system includes assets of $6.8 billion and nearly 500 care facilities including 23 hospitals and 26 post-acute care facilities including senior living communities, hospice programs and home health agencies. Its clinically integrated network of more than 2,700 health care providers coordinates more effective and efficient care for more than 350,000 patients, saving money for taxpayers through the Medicare Shared Savings Program. As part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, the ministry provides nearly $2 million per day in community benefit.

