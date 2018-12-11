Holidays on stage and screen at the Gloria

Beginning Thursday, area residents can enjoy four consecutive evenings of holiday music and fun at the Gloria Theatre. Five local choirs will perform Thursday and Friday, warming up the stage for Phil Dirt and the Dozers’ “Christmas Spectacular” concert Saturday. Sunday tops off the holiday cheer with plenty of laughs in the classic Christmas movie Home Alone.

Thursday evening, from Urbana Elementary School, is the “Let’s Jam!” show choir, followed by the “Melody Makers” hand chime choir and the Urbana High School show choir. Friday evening features the Champaign County Youth Choir and the Graham High School Varsity Choir. Performances begin at 7 p.m. both nights and tickets are $5.

Saturday night is the big event with nationally acclaimed Phil Dirt and the Dozers, on tour with their “Christmas Spectacular” concert. According to band member Mark Frye, “This concert is a really warm and fuzzy fun night with Christmas hits from Johnny Mathis, the Drifters, the Beach Boys and a bunch of classic rock tunes like Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. And of course we sprinkle in a lot of rock n’ roll hits our fans expect to hear. We’re excited to perform at the old Gloria Theatre and we love coming to Urbana. We’ve got so many great fans there.” Advance tickets online are $25 general seating and $30 reserved. Tickets at the door are $30 and $35 if seats are available.

Topping off this big holiday weekend at the Gloria is the classic comedy Christmas movie Home Alone which premiered in 1990 and has become a holiday movie tradition as America’s highest grossing box office Christmas movie of all time. Home Alone will be shown Sunday at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The second highest grossing Christmas movie, and the oldest classic, It’s a Wonderful Life will be shown Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

More holiday fun includes the newest super hero movie AquaMan Dec. 20-23 and 27-30.

But perhaps the most important event to many area residents will be another Buckeye Bash when the Gloria Theatre kicks off the new year with the “Granddaddy of them all,” the Rose Bowl, pitting the OSU Buckeyes against the Washington Huskies on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m.

For more information or tickets go to GloriaTheatre.org or call 937-653-4853.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/12/web1_Poster-PhilDirtChristmasSpectacular.jpg

Submitted story

Information from the Gloria Theatre.

Information from the Gloria Theatre.