Mechanicsburg library undergoing sidewalk repairs

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Public Library plans to stay open during repairs to our sidewalk and doors. We are doing some badly needed repairs and improvements outside and later on we will do some work on the inside of the building.

Currently, our front sidewalk is being removed and replaced, followed by other work to the outside front area. While work is being done to the sidewalk and front entrance, please park in the rear and use the original (Wing) door to enter the Library. The parking in the back of the library is from Oak Street. Look for the blue and white library logo sign if you come from Main Street.

If the stairs are a concern for you, call the library and we will go to your car and collect your items. We can also gather new items and bring those back to you. Our book drop is currently open and accessible by walking across the grass.

If you have any questions or concerns please call us at 937-834-2004 or email us at mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org. The goal of the Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees and employees is to make the library a better resource for our community. In the meantime, we will do everything we can to minimize the inconvenience.