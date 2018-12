Heather and Hunter Stritenberger enjoy the Christmas in the Village Parade while Hunter eats a candy apple on Saturday in Mechanicsburg. Santa arrived in the village to collect the wish lists of Mechanicsburg children.

Heather and Hunter Stritenberger enjoy the Christmas in the Village Parade while Hunter eats a candy apple on Saturday in Mechanicsburg. Santa arrived in the village to collect the wish lists of Mechanicsburg children.