Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Am a Rilla is a one-year-old lab mix found tied to a guard rail. She has been spayed and has had all her vaccinations, including the dog flu vaccine. She plays well with other dogs her size, but can be too exuberant for smaller dogs. She appears to be house-trained and is a very smart dog. Her adoption fee is $150, which includes her 2019 dog tags.

We are now selling the 2019 Champaign County Dog Tags.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Pip, a female 1 1/2-year-old domestic shorthaired cat. She came to the shelter when she was just a 7-week-old kitten and she is still waiting to find the perfect home. Pip is a tall beauty and likes to keep in shape by playing on the cat wheel in our teen room. Check out her video on our facebook page, or better yet come out and meet her in person. She goes home spayed and up to date on her vaccinations.

Upcoming events:

– Sunday, Dec 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) would like to introduce KIA, an 8-month-old Retriever/Sharpei mix. Kia is very shy with new people, especially with men, but warms up once you gain her trust. She is loving, sweet, kind, smart and would be very loyal. Kia is great with other dogs no matter the size and would do great in a home with a fenced-in yard. She seems to be housebroken, but if not it won’t take her long to comprehend. Kia is spayed, microchipped, dewormed and current on vaccinations: Da2PPL, Bordetella, Bivalent Flu and Rabies. She is current on flea and heartworm prevention as well.

Potential adopters must have an approved application, which can be found on our webpage https://www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com/ccawl-residents or pick one up at our facility during business hours. For all of our other canine listings, you may check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com.

All adoptable puppies/dogs are available for $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. This fee covers spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, Rabies (age appropriate), Worming, Heart Worm Test, Flea and Heart Worm Prevention and Microchip. As always, all animals receive a dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. All CCAWL residents are also groomed. We accept cash, credit or debit only.

The Animal Welfare League is located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.

A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and upcoming events may be found on our webpage and on Facebook. Check out our Facebook page, Adoptapet.com, and petfinder.com to find your new furry best friend/family member.

2019 memberships are available. These memberships will let you have access to our campus, which includes indoor/outdoor dog park, 72 acres of trails, grooming facility, agility course and much more. You must have current vaccination records before entering with your dog. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

The Mixins & Fixins restaurant in Mechanicsburg has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of all proceeds going to CCAWL

The Pizza Alley in Mechanicsburg will donate 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League. The CCAWL was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehabilitation home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL also provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic that is open to the public. Come during business hours to pre-pay and fill out a surgery information paper and release form. At that time, you will be scheduled for a surgery date. The CCAWL only accepts cash, creditor debit cards.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

