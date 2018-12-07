West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem’s December Senior of the Month are Kaylee Harrison and Hayden Hostetler. Here are their comments.

Kaylee Harrison

PARENTS: Brad and Jamie Harrison

School Activities and Awards: French Club, Musical, Volleyball, Prom Committee, Link Crew Leader, National Honor Society, Class Treasurer, Marching and concert Band, Choir, Honor Roll student every semester, Academic Banquet, Book Club, and Calc Club.

If I were principal for a day: I would mandate having a sunny day. Like a snow day, but instead for really nice weather so you can get out of school and enjoy the day off.

Favorite school memory: All the English debates Junior year.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: Mrs. Arnold, HS English Teacher

Because: She’s taught me a lot about life and how to truly be successful and happy in it.

Lately, I have been reading: Kingdom of Ashes by Sarah J. Maas

My advice to parents: It’s okay to let kids figure out how to do things for themselves, even if they do fail sometimes.

My biggest regret: Not taking an art class in high school.

Next year I will be: Attending the Ohio State University to study Pre-Veterinary Medicine.

Hayden Hostetler

PARENTS: Greg & Joanna Hostetler

School Activities and Awards: Soccer, Band, Jazz Band, Choir, Soundcheck, Musical, NHS, Quick Recall Miami Valley district sportsmanship award, Two time golden shoe award winner for marching band march-off

If I were principal for a day: I’d ban homework and remove the schedule so you can go to whatever class you want whenever you want.

Favorite school memory: Band Camp & Musical because I got to meet and befriend cool new people and be part of a team all striving for the same thing.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My sister, My parents, Mr. Fannin, and Mr. Henry.

Because: My sister, Lindsay, didn’t make the OSU marching band at first, she came back a second time and got denied again, but she didn’t give up and she tried out a third time and made it for the next 4 years straight as a regular and dotted the eye, just like she always wanted to as a child, which inspires me to never give up on my dreams. My mom and dad to inspire me to shoot for the stars and are always there to encourage me even in the worst of times. The way I see Mr. Fannin and Mr. Henry enjoy music and their job has inspired me to strongly consider a career in music.

Lately, I have been reading: Old English literature and research articles for English class.

My advice to parents: Encourage your child to get out of their comfort zone and try new things.

My biggest regret: Not joining the choir program sooner and not joining more clubs earlier in high school.

Next year I will be: Likely off to college.

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

