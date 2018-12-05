State Farm donates to Project Woman

Erin Patton State Farm, Urbana, collected and donated items to Project Woman along with $250. State Farm matched the donation with another $250 for Giving Tuesday. From left are Erin Patton, Morgan Edwards of State Farm, Audrey Ferryman of Project Woman and Holly Powell of State Farm.

