Annual vigil this Sunday

MECHANICSBURG – The annual candlelight vigil to honor lost loved ones will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, on Main Street in Mechanicsburg. Interested residents are asked to gather at the gazebo near the fire station at 6:45 p.m.

A Christmas tree decorated with photos of the deceased will be on display throughout the holiday season near the fire department. The tree was donated by Bell’s Christmas Trees and is maintained by a small group that includes Carmela Wiant, who lost her son David as a young man and has been honoring him ever since.

The lighting will be part of a global event for Compassionate Friends, a non-profit group for grief. Learn more at compassionatefriends.org.