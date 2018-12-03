Kasich reappoints Kyle Hall

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. John R. Kasich reappointed three members of the Clark State Community College Board of Trustees on Nov. 27. Mike McDorman and Peggy Noonan of Springfield and Kyle Hall of Urbana will continue their service to Clark State through Nov. 30, 2024.

“Each of these board members possesses an unwavering commitment to students,” said Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State. “In addition, Peggy, Mike and Kyle are totally focused on ensuring Clark State’s success and prosperity and, in turn, building a stronger workforce for the region that we serve.”

Clark State’s Board of Trustees oversees the operations of the college. Trustees are appointed by the governor for six-year terms. Board work sessions and regular meetings are generally held on the third Tuesday of each month.

Hall, president of the Hall Company in Urbana, has been on the board since September of 2016 after being appointed to fill a partial term. He is a member of the board’s Government/Community Relations Committee.

“Clark State is a great asset to the community, and I strongly feel it is one of the best community colleges in Ohio and arguably nationally,” said Hall. “We have a great group of trustees who unselfishly donate their time and energy to the college, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with them again over the next six years.”

McDorman, president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, has been on the board since March of 2014. He chairs the board’s Government/Community Relations Committee.

Noonan has been on the board since August of 2010. She was the board’s vice chair in 2014 and chair in 2015 and 2016. She chairs the board’s Governance and Policy Committee and is a member of the board’s Finance and Facilities Committee.

Clark State Board of Trustees Chairperson Sharon Evans said she is thrilled about the re-appointments. “This is very good for Clark State,” she said. “Each trustee brings a unique perspective that enhances the work of the board in supporting the college. We definitely have a team spirit and will continue to work for the betterment of each student.”

Hall https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/12/web1_Hall2017.jpg Hall McDorman https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/12/web1_McDorman.jpg McDorman Noonan https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/12/web1_Noonan.jpg Noonan

Urbana businessman on Clark State Board of Trustees

Submitted story

Submitted by Clark State Community College.

Submitted by Clark State Community College.