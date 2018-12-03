Retired Teachers Assn. meets

The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association gathered at the Church of the Nazarene in Urbana for their October meeting. The featured speaker was Kelly Evans-Wilson, Director of Academic Operations at Urbana University. Her topic was: “Ready or Not, Here Comes Generation Z!” She spoke of the changes that have been brought to their age group and also to the classroom. Perhaps to no one’s surprise, the upcoming generation receives most of its information through the social media – primarily phones. They demand immediate information. The concept of e-mail is in the past to this generation.

The business meeting followed, led by President Linda Fullerton. There were reports from the officers and committee chairs. The CCRTA had a table at the Urbana University Block Party, and many persons stopped to visit. Fullerton attended the Southwest ORTA Regional Meeting on October 5, and spoke of the statewide issues.

The calendar for 2019 was set, and officers for the coming year were nominated. The December 11 meeting will welcome “The Valley Horns,” a group of French Hornists led by Colvin Bear, a member of the CCRTA Board. For those to wish to participate, there will be a Christmas Ornament exchange.

The meeting will be held at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene at 11:00 A.M.

Reservations should be made with Pat Detwiler at 937-465-4446 by December 7. Luncheon will be catered by Poppel’s.

By Jan Ebert

Submitted by the Champaign County Retired Teachers Assn.

Submitted by the Champaign County Retired Teachers Assn.