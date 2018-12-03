Mercy Health hiring at Dec. 7 job fair in Urbana

Mercy Health – Springfield announced that Urbana Hospital and McAuley Senior Living have an immediate need for qualified registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, state-trained nursing aides and environmental services staff.

Mercy Health is taking part in a job fair at Ohio Means Jobs Champaign County, located at 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Bay 14, Urbana. The job fair is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7.

RN applicants should be graduates of state-approved nursing schools and hold current RN licensure to practice nursing as issued by the state of Ohio. Applicants with their BSN are preferred. LPNs should have an active Ohio LPN license and STNA applicants should have an Ohio STNA license and either a high school diploma or GED. Those interested in an environmental services role should be at least 18 years old.

Salaries vary based on experience.

There is no need to apply for jobs ahead of time. Mercy Heath encourages attendees to bring their resumes to the event, dress professionally and be ready for on-site interviews.

If you are unable to attend, email your resume to Kim Daniels at ksdaniels@mercy.com or Raquel Taylor at Rlgonzalez@mercy.com.

Mercy Health is the largest health system in Ohio and one that is consistently ranked as one of the top health systems in the United States for clinical performance and efficiency.

Mercy Health offers:

Enhanced sign-on bonus for qualifying positions

Tuition reimbursement options

Full medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits

Family-like, hometown environment

Career growth opportunities

An opportunity to make a positive impact on your community’s health

Mercy Health is a non-smoking workplace. Non-smokers preferred.

About Mercy Health – Springfield

Mercy Health – Springfield is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMHealth.org), one of the top 20 health systems in the United States, one of the largest employers in Ohio and part of the top performing quartile of Catholic health systems for lowest cost per case for patient care. Mercy Health – Springfield, which includes Urbana Hospital, has a mission to serve the entire community, especially the poor, dying and underserved. Mercy Health – Springfield is a comprehensive, regional health care system, known for quality, innovation, compassionate service and a caring culture. Our talented nurses, physicians and health care professionals make a difference in our patients’ lives every day. With two hospitals and numerous physician offices and care locations in your neighborhood, we ensure that you have easy access to safe, effective, timely and cost-efficient care for every stage of life. From our hospitals, nursing homes and retirement communities to our rehabilitation and outreach services, Mercy Health – Springfield is your partner in good health. To learn more, please visit mercy.com.

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.