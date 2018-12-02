Time to purchase 2019 dog tags

The 2019 Dog Tag Season is here. According to Champaign County Auditor Karen Bailey, dog owners can purchase licenses now through Jan. 31, 2019, without penalty.

Dog license applications were mailed this week and, just like last year, a license can be purchased by mail, online or at the auditor’s office, located in the county Community Center on South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The auditor’s website address is http://champaignoh.ddti.net/

The auditor’s office has also arranged for dog licenses to be sold at six satellite locations:

1) The Pet Clinic, 1053 N. Main St. in Urbana

2) Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana

3) Urbana Veterinary Clinic, 985 Norwood Ave. in Urbana

4) Downing Hardware, 29 S. Main St. in Mechanicsburg

5) St. Paris Hardware, 114 W. Main St. in St. Paris

6) Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg

Sometimes it is more convenient to purchase a dog license at a location close to home, or while the pet is already at the vet’s office. There is a $2 fee for this service.

The cost of a regular dog license is $14 and a kennel license is $70. There is an option to purchase a three-year tag for $42 or a lifetime tag for $140. For more information on these options, contact the auditor’s office.

For more information, contact the auditor’s office dog license department at 937-484-1600, #5.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Auditor’s Office.

Submitted by the Champaign County Auditor’s Office.