Mercy Health’s use of IT recognized

CINCINNATI – Mercy Health is among the nation’s “Most Wired,” according to the 20th annual CHIME Healthcare’s Most Wired Survey.

HealthCare’s Most Wired tracked the adoption of health care IT in hospitals and health systems. The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) took over the Most Wired program and revised the survey questions and methodology this year to highlight strengths and gaps in the industry. The goal is to identify best practices and promote the strategic use of health care IT to elevate the health and care of communities around the world.

The report found two key areas that emerged in 2018: the use of foundational technologies such as integration, interoperability, security and disaster recovery; and the use of transformational technologies to support population health management, value-based care, patient engagement and telehealth. These foundational pieces need to be in place for an organization to leverage tools to effectively transform health care.

“Health care IT has the potential to revolutionize care around the world, but to meet that potential it must be used strategically,” said Russell Branzell, president and CEO of CHIME. “The technology is important, but leadership and a strategic vision are equally important. The diversity of the organizations that earned Most Wired status this year shows quality care can be achieved almost anywhere under the right leadership. By sharing the best practices in Most Wired, we hope quality care will one day be available everywhere.”

CHIME designated Mercy Health for 2018 Most Wired recognition at the CHIME Fall CIO Forum in San Diego. CHIME made a report based on an analysis of survey results available online.

On Sept. 1, Bon Secours and Mercy Health formed Bon Secours Mercy Health, creating one of the five largest Catholic health care systems in the nation with more than 57,000 employees and 1,000 sites of care. Bon Secours is also a 2018 Most Wired recipient.

