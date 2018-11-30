Pooches help UU students take break from finals

Five dogs and their owners from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs visited Urbana University students in the library on Tuesday to help give them some stress relief during finals week.

Sadie and her owner, Rosemary Musser, were a big hit with Urbana University students when the Alliance of Therapy Dogs visited the Urbana University library on Tuesday.