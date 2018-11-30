Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Hansel is a Pointer Pitt mix, 5 years old and 60 pounds. He is housebroken and walks on a leash. Hansel needs an active home with no young children. He is neutered, up to date on shots and microchipped. If you are looking for a running buddy, here he is!

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Braveheart is a 5-month-old domestic short-haired male tiger kitten, a very inquisitive and playful little guy who would like nothing more than to find a home of his own. He will go home neutered and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines. Stop by the shelter and visit him today.

Upcoming events:

– Photos with Santa at PAWS – Saturday, Dec. 1, from noon to 3 p.m. Minimum $5 donation per photo, raffle baskets, refreshments.

– Sunday, Dec 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) Pet of the Week is Sugar Babe. He is a 10-year-old Chihuahua Mix, who is an owner surrender due to the death of his owner. Sugar Babe may be a senior but he still has puppy energy and doesn’t act his age. He would be the first one to greet you at the door. Sugar Babe is playful, loving and fun to be around. He gets along great with other dogs, but still needs to be cat tested. Sugar Babe is house trained, neutered and microchipped. He is current on all vaccinations: Da2PPL, Bordetella, Bivalent Flu and Rabies. Sugar Babe is current on flea and heartworm prevention and has had a dental. If you are looking for a dog to brighten your day and make your holidays complete, Sugar Babe is your guy.

Potential adopters must have an approved application, which can be found on our webpage https://www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com/ccawl-residents or pick one up at our facility during business hours. For all of our other canine listings, you may check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com.

All adoptable puppies/dogs are available for $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. This fee covers spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, Rabies (age appropriate), Worming, Heart Worm Test, Flea and Heart Worm Prevention and Microchip. As always, all animals receive a dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. All CCAWL residents are also groomed. We accept cash, credit or debit only.

The Animal Welfare League is located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.

A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and upcoming events may be found on our webpage and on Facebook. Check out our Facebook page, Adoptapet.com, and petfinder.com to find your new furry best friend/family member.

2019 memberships are available. These memberships will let you have access to our campus, which includes indoor/outdoor dog park, 72 acres of trails, grooming facility, agility course and much more. You must have current vaccination records before entering with your dog. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

The Mixins & Fixins restaurant in Mechanicsburg has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of all proceeds going to CCAWL

The Pizza Alley in Mechanicsburg will donate 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League. The CCAWL was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehabilitation home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL also provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic that is open to the public. Come during business hours to pre-pay and fill out a surgery information paper and release form. At that time, you will be scheduled for a surgery date. The CCAWL only accepts cash, creditor debit cards.

Please thank restaurants for their support.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) has all types kittens and adult cats for adoption. They range from 6 months old to 7 years old, male and female. They all came to us for different reasons, but through no fault of their own. All like their daily pets from humans, playing with toys and enjoying nap times. They are all litter trained and have their own personalities. All CCAWL felines have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, current on vaccinations FCRPP and Rabies. They have been tested negative for FeLV/FIV, dewormed and current on flea prevention. If you are looking for a forever feline friend, please stop by the CCAWL.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

