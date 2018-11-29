Beards raise money for patients

Sheriff Matthew R. Melvin, Judge Brett Gilbert and Deputies of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Champaign County Deputies Association, were proud to have participated in “No Shave November.” A check for $1,000 was presented to the Cancer Association of Champaign County as a result of the fundraiser.

