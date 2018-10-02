UHS celebrates Spirit Week

Urbana High School’s Homecoming festivities began with Spirit Week at the high school on Monday. During Spirit Week, students are encouraged to dress according to daily themes: Color Wars Monday (Freshmen in Pink, Sophomores in Green, Juniors in Blue, Seniors in Yellow), Dynamic Duo Tuesday, Meme Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, and Climber Crazy Friday.

On Thursday, the Homecoming Parade starts at the high school at 6:30 p.m. The grand marshal is Jeanette Gretzinger, who retired from teaching as an Intervention Specialist at the high school this past spring.

Also featured in the parade will be last year’s queen, Taje Mack; this year’s Homecoming court finalists, juniors Telanei Brown, Madison Dyer and Jocy Holtsberry and seniors Taylor Adams, Mari Artis, Becca Chess, Zhoe Evans and Alaina Lyons; junior court members Tessa Armstrong, Alyssa Holland, Sam Tracy; and senior court-queen hopefuls Mary Habodasz, Marissa Horn, Ally Pierce, Cierra Sturgell and Sam Zaborowski.

The parade will include the UHS band and cheerleaders, varsity and junior varsity football teams, and other groups and organizations.

The parade will follow its usual route. It will start going east on Washington Avenue at the high school, turn south onto East Lawn, west onto Scioto Street, north onto Main Street, east onto Washington Avenue again, and finally, turn north onto Wood Street in front of the UHS football stadium.

Immediately following the parade there will be a Community Pep Rally at the UHS football stadium where Jeanette Gretzinger, Taje Mack, the Homecoming court and finalists will be introduced. Everyone is invited to attend, meet the finalists and court members and join the Urbana student body while they celebrate the UHS football team, cheerleaders and marching band.

On Friday, the Urbana Hillclimbers take on the Shawnee Braves. The queen will be crowned at 6:45 p.m., and the game begins at 7 p.m. This year’s Homecoming festivities conclude Saturday with the 8-11 p.m. Homecoming Dance.

Pictured are, back row from left, juniors Sam Tracy, Tessa Armstrong, Alyssa Holland, front from left, seniors Marissa Horn, Mary Habodasz, Sam Zaborowski, Ally Pierce and Cierra Sturgell.

Submitted by Urbana High School.

