Urbana sets dates for leaf pickup, cemetery cleanup

The city of Urbana is reminding residents of dates for citywide leaf pickup, seasonal grounds maintenance at Oak Dale Cemetery and Beggars Night.

Cemetery cleanup

From Oct. 15 through Nov. 18, family members are asked to keep their loved ones’ grave sites free of ground decoration to enable Oak Dale groundskeepers to complete the cleanup. Veterans’ flag holders may remain in place. Items removed by the groundskeepers will be placed along the north side of the maintenance garage.

Beggars Night

The city of Urbana scheduled Beggars Night for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Leaf pickup

City crews will pick up leaves raked to the curb or street edge from Oct. 29 through Dec. 3. Motorists are asked not to park on leaf piles, to prevent fires and permit leaf pickup. Only leaves will be picked up. Leaf piles that include garden debris, limbs and trash will not be collected.

City officials ask that homeowners keep sewer drains clear of leaves and other debris, which can wash into storm sewers and block water flow.

Compost facility

City residents should take garden debris and limbs to the city’s compost facility, 1261 Muzzy Road, west of Edgewood Avenue. The facility will be open through Saturday, Dec. 1, weather permitting: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays and holidays.

There is no charge for non-woody debris. A small fee applies to woody debris. For more information, visit urbanaohio.com

