U-Knighted Homecoming

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, has announced its Homecoming schedule for this week.

This year’s “U-Knighted” celebration will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. when the Blue Knight men’s soccer team hosts national champions University of Charleston, followed by women’s volleyball, which will take on Concord at 7 p.m. Coach Nick Roberts will host an alumni soccer social following the game. The celebration continues Friday when the men’s soccer team hosts a golf outing.

Contact Roberts at nick.roberts@urbana.edu for more information or to RSVP for the alumni social following Thursday’s game.

For attendees wishing to experience the complete homecoming celebration, tent and camper registration will be available 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5. Interested parties can register at https://tinyurl.com/UUCampoutRegistration

Friday evening activities include:

-6-7 p.m.: 3D & Target Archery with Shooting Sports

-6 p.m.: Cookout/potluck

-6 p.m.: UU Women’s Volleyball game

-7:30 p.m.: Stargazing

-8 p.m.: Bonfire – S’mores

-9-11 p.m.: Campsite guests flag football in the stadium

-9 p.m.: Student-led line dancing & karaoke

Attendees can continue their U-Knighted with fellow guests on Saturday, Oct. 6, with a jam-packed schedule that includes:

-9 a.m.: Alumni Softball Game/Alumni Swim Meet

-11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Tailgating

-10:45 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.: Music by Meredith Evans and Hawc Griffin

-12:15-12:45 p.m.: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Urbana University’s new athletic facility

-12:50 p.m.: National anthem

-1 p.m.: UU Blue Knights kickoff against UVA-Wise

Recognitions

This year’s homecoming game will feature a number of game break recognitions and halftime activities including the crowning of this year’s king and queen, T-shirt contest winner, Hall of Fame inductee, and Lester Baum and Robert (“Bob”) Cawley naming effort. Immediately following the game, the Blue Knights will host the 2018 Hall of Fame Reception, honoring this year’s inductee Chris Willis from the class of 1994.

Willis, a native of Columbus, becomes the 40th member of the UU Athletic Hall of Fame. A four-year wide-receiver on the Blue Knight football program 1990-1993, he finished second on the team in receptions while earning 1991 All-District 22 Honorable Mention. He was hired at NFL Films shortly after graduating with his physical education degree. He has been Head of the Research Library since 1996. In addition to running the Research Library at NFL Films, he is one of the foremost historians of professional football and has published six books. In 2012, he was awarded the Professional Football Researchers Association’s Ralph Hay award for lifetime achievement in pro football research and historiography in 2012. He won his first Emmy in 2016 for his work on HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Houston Texans.” He has appeared in many television shows and documentaries, including NFL Network’s Top Ten, The Faithful (produced by 49ers Studios) and Before the League (produced by Ohio Time-Warner).

Dr. Christopher Washington, chief executive officer, Urbana University, will help lead this welcome of guests and help lead the U-Knighted spirit.

“There’s an overwhelming sense of pride and enthusiasm that makes Urbana University so special and you see it in the faces of our students, faculty, staff and alumni as they experience the transformation taking place on campus,” said Washington. “Homecoming is a time for the Urbana family to not only reminisce about our rich heritage, but also celebrate the many great things that are yet to come.”

Attendees are invited to check in at the UU Spirit Tent for tasty tailgate snacks, alumni gifts and activities.

For more information about the 2018 Urbana University homecoming, call 937-772-9215 or email alumni@urbana.edu

UU Stadium (pictured) will be the site of the Blue Knights’ homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 6. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/10/web1_pano1.jpg UU Stadium (pictured) will be the site of the Blue Knights’ homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana University.

Submitted by Urbana University.