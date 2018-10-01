Funeral home offers on-site banquet room

Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services is offering a new service to families looking for a convenient and private place to gather after services. The business now has a banquet room for their customers’ convenience.

“Our banquet room is on-site, can accommodate 30 people comfortably and is no additional cost to our customers. Families are welcome to use this space before, during and after the services,” according to information from Walter & Lewis.

Customers will have a private area available for them to gather and eat. “They won’t have to clean up and there is ample parking,” the press release states.

“Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services is the only funeral service provider with an on-site banquet room in Champaign County,” said Frank Lewis, owner of Walter & Lewis. “We see this as something we can offer families that enhances what we do for them and increases our level of service.”

“This is one of 14 exclusive services we provide for our customers,” Lewis said. “Our goal is to be a category of one and raise the service level and our offerings so high that no one will be willing to follow and then those that value service will have one choice: Walter & Lewis.”

Pictured is the new banquet room at Walter & Lewis.

Information from Walter & Lewis.

