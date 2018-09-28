Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Peanut, a female Feist. She is estimated to be about a year old and weighs approximately 25 pounds. She came to Barely Used Pets earlier this month from another shelter. She is up to date on all her vaccinations and is on the schedule to be spayed. Peanut is the sweetest girl and will steal as much of your attention as she can. One of her special talents is to dance for a treat! She is great with children so would make a wonderful family addition. She is also good with other dogs and cats too. Her adoption fee is $150, which will include spay, all vaccinations and dog license. Please come meet this sweet soul.

Please come see Barely Used Pets this Sunday, Sept. 30, at the Dublin Pet Fair from noon to 5 p.m. We will be bringing some of our adoptable pets to this event. You can join us along with other pet rescues and pet-related vendors at

5200 Emerald Parkway, Dublin.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Martin, a black domestic short hair neutered male cat about 5 1/2 years old. He has been living at the shelter most of his life. He came to us in June of 2013. Martin is extra friendly and likes to talk to you. He’s very laid back, gets along with other cats and would be good in just about any home. Come by the shelter and fall in love with Martin today. He goes home with all of his vaccines up to date.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dogs)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League has a bonded pair of dogs named Devo and Zoey. They are 3- and 4-year-old Miniature Pinschers who came to us as an owner surrender through no fault of their own. Devo is an outgoing male who loves attention. Zoey is a shy girl, but warms up nicely once she knows you. They are brother and sister from different litters. Devo and Zoey make a great team and must go together. They walk wonderfully on a leash and are housebroken. It is unknown if they are dog- and cat-friendly, so a potential adopter must do a meet and greet. They’ve been spayed and neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations:Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, Da2PPL, and Rabies. Devo and Zoey have been dewormed, heart-worm tested negative and current on flea and heart-worm prevention. If interested in this fun and energetic duo, you must have an approved application, which may be found on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com/ccawl-residents or you are welcome at our facility during business hours to fill one out.

CCAWL will hold a low-cost vaccination clinic 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Cash, credit or debit only.

The facility is located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Hours are Tuesday and Saturday noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday noon to 6 p.m. (All adoptions stop at 5:30 p.m.) For more information, please call 937-834-5236. Memberships are available that will allow you to have access to our 72-acre campus. You’ll be able to use the agility course, indoor/outdoor dog park,grooming facility and trails. An individual membership is $100 for the year and a family membership is $150 a year.

The Mixins & Fixins restaurant in Mechanicsburg will be doing a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of all proceeds going to CCAWL Please be sure to thank restaurants for their support.

The nonprofit CCAWL is looking for dependable, animal lover volunteers. If you are interested, please stop by our facility or go to our webpage for an application www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. A list of needed supplies may be found on our webpage and on Facebook. Check out our Facebook page, Adoptapet.com, and Pet Finder.com to find your new furry best friend/family member.

The Pizza Alley in Mechanicsburg will donate 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League. The CCAWL was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehabilitation home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL also provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic that is open to the public. Come during business hours to pre-pay and fill out a surgery information paper and release form. At that time, you will be scheduled for a surgery date. The CCAWL only accepts cash, creditor debit cards.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

A public service announcement: CCAWL will be doing a low cost vaccination clinic on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for cats and dogs. For more information about this event, please contact us at 937-834-5236.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

