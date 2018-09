Part of East Market Street will be blocked off from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, for “It Takes A Village,” an event sponsored by Big Willie’s. The Monument Square restaurant will have its food truck at Barbara Howell Park. The event will take place in the park and on East Market Street from Kenton to Locust streets. The family affair offers free food and drinks, as well as free games, entertainment, live music and motivational speakers.

Submitted story

Information from Big Willie‘s.

Information from Big Willie‘s.