Ohio News Briefs

State expands list of people required to report elder abuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is expanding the list of people required to report suspicions of elder abuse, neglect or exploitation to authorities.

The Department of Job and Family Services says mandatory reporters now include more individuals in financial services, legal and medical professions.

The state says those can include pharmacists, dialysis technicians, firefighters, first responders, building inspectors, CPAs, real estate agents, bank employees, financial planners and notary publics.

Current reporters include lawyers, social workers and clergy. The expanded reporting requirements take effect Saturday following under a new Ohio law.

Cynthia Dungey is director of the Job and Family Services Department. She says the expansion will help protect vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors from harm.

Elder abuse can include physical, sexual or psychological abuse, as well as neglect, abandonment or financial exploitation.

Kent State to increase security during open-carry gun walk

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State University says it will increase security during a planned open-carry gun walk being organized by a recent graduate who drew national attention in May when she posted photos of herself carrying a military-type rifle on campus.

The Record-Courier reports the northeast Ohio school said Thursday some campus roads will be closed during the event Saturday afternoon. It also said that based on social media activity, the walk being organized by graduate Kaitlin Bennett is expected to draw a “significant number” of gun supporters and counterprotesters.

The university said Ohio law allows private citizens to carry guns on campus but prohibits students, faculty and employees from doing so.

Bennett has said on Facebook she’s expecting around 150 gun-rights supporters at the walk and isn’t worried about them acting inappropriately.

Ohio man indicted in slayings of mother, brother

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say killed his mother and brother and then turned the gun on himself in June 2017 at their family farm in northeast Ohio has been indicted on two murder counts.

The Canton Repository reports the Stark County prosecutor waited until this week to charge 26-year-old Jacob Stockdale in the slayings of 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale and 21-year-old James Stockdale until he’d sufficiently recovered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Stockdale turned himself in Thursday.

Stockdale along with his father and slain brother performed together in the bluegrass-themed Stockdale Family Band. Jacob Stockdale was a celebrated fiddler. Kathryn Stockdale appeared on the reality show “Wife Swap” in 2008.

Authorities haven’t offered a motive for the slayings.

A message seeking comment was left Friday with Stockdale’s attorney.

‘Body’ in bag turns out to be discarded sex doll

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in southwestern Ohio say a body reported near a park turned out to be a sex doll.

Authorities say Hamilton County engineers called Colerain police Thursday afternoon when they spotted a “body” near Richardson Forest Preserve. Police say the figure wrapped in a garbage bag had been abandoned on a hillside.

Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney says officers pulled the figure out of the bag and discovered it was turned a life-sized female sex doll. Authorities say the doll looked lifelike from a distance.

Colerain Township is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Police: Man shows where he buried prostitute 20 years ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man who called police to confess to the slaying of a prostitute 20 years ago and then led investigators to the shallow grave where he said he buried her body has been charged with aggravated murder.

Cleveland.com reports 64-year-old Michael Thompson confessed to the killing in August. Cleveland police, FBI agents and investigators from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office found human remains Monday near railroad tracks where Thompson said he buried the woman. The remains haven’t been identified.

Thompson was charged with aggravated murder Wednesday in Cleveland Municipal Court. No attorney is listed in court records.

Police think Thompson confessed to the slaying because he is gravely ill.

Thompson was convicted of attacking a prostitute in 1989 and sentenced to 18 months in prison.