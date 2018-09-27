Ohio News Briefs

Man struck by train, dies

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has been struck by a train and has died in Ohio.

Fairborn Fire Department Battalion Chief Laura Conley-Kerr told the Dayton Daily News that the pedestrian was struck by a train Thursday morning in the western Ohio city. Authorities didn’t immediately identify him.

Conley-Kerr says a Norfolk Southern Railway train was running on the CSX Transportation tracks at the time the pedestrian was struck. She says Norfolk Southern officials stopped the train immediately and notified authorities.

The chief says the railroad crossing was functioning properly when the man was hit.

Fairborn police and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. No further information was immediately released.

DeWine says Kavanaugh accuser allegations should be weighed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former Republican senator running for Ohio governor says the allegations of a woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault must be taken seriously.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine told The Associated Press Thursday senators must allow the hearing process to play out before drawing conclusions.

DeWine says that’s his “prosecutorial background coming out, in that the evidence needs to be looked at.”

His statements follow initial support for Republican President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kavanaugh on Twitter.

He joins Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich among GOP officials in the closely divided bellwether state who urged an even-handed treatment of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony Thursday.

DeWine’s Democratic rival, Richard Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, has criticized DeWine’s previous support of Kavanaugh.

Company seeks to build Ohio’s largest solar power plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Chicago-based company has announced plans to build what would be Ohio’s largest solar power plant.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Hecate Energy is seeking to build a 300-megawatt power plant on 2,500 acres of land near Mowrystown.

The area is located about 90 miles southwest of Columbus and apparently receives the most sun in the state.

It is unclear which utility or company would use the power generated from the plant.

Patti Shorr, Hecate vice president of project development, says the company plans to file an application for the plant with the Ohio Power Siting Board in October.

The board will have nine months after the application is submitted to decide whether to approve it.

ACLU asks another city to repeal panhandling law

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is asking another Ohio city to repeal a law that makes panhandling a minor criminal offense.

At issue is an ordinance in Chillicothe in southern Ohio that addresses “suspicious persons” and which prohibits soliciting donations by an individual.

The Chillicothe Gazette reported Wednesday that the ACLU asked the city in a letter last month to overturn the law. The civil rights group pointed to U.S. Supreme Court rulings that say requests for monetary contributions are protected speech.

Mayor Luke Feeney has asked city council to review the ordinance in question.

The paper says Columbus changed its approach to panhandling by focusing on people who walk up to individuals at ATMs or panhandle at specific locations such as highway exits.

Ohio college to host final US Senate debate Oct. 26

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio college campus will host the third and final planned debate of the U.S. senate campaign.

A Miami University spokeswoman says details will be announced later on the Oct. 26 debate between two-term Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci. The election is Nov. 6.

Officials earlier announced the first debate is Oct. 14 in Cleveland. Another debate is planned in Columbus, but no details have been made public.

Renacci has aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump, whose administration urged Renacci to enter the Senate race after state Treasurer Josh Mandel dropped out because of his wife’s health. Renacci moved over from the governor’s race to challenge Brown, a longtime fixture in Ohio politics who some see as a potential 2020 national-ticket candidate.