Ceremony honors WWII Army Air Corps Service men

The volunteers of the Champaign Aviation Museum, home of the WWII B-17 bomber construction project, will hold the fourth annual Remembrance Day Ceremony to honor WWII Army Air Corps airmen at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the museum, located at Grimes Field.

Visitors can attend the ceremony, tour the museum and see the B-17 bomber project free of charge.

Relatives and close friends can honor their servicemen by reciting the airman’s name and service record during the ceremony. For more information, visit www.champaignaviationmuseum.org.

Submitted by the Champaign Aviation Museum.

