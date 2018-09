The First Baptist Church, 401 N. Main St., invites the public to visit the church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, to watch the Hoopla Parade from the parking lot, then enjoy a Hoopla Festival with games and crafts for the kids and free snacks for everyone! Caring Hearts from ReviveOhio will be on hand to pray with anyone who would like prayer.

Submitted by First Baptist Church.

