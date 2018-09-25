Hess no longer Chamber of Commerce director

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Executive Committee issued a news release stating that after a year-and-a-half with the chamber, Lydia Hess no longer is employed as executive director, but will continue her passion for the community through personal involvement in various committees.

Susie Koennecke continues as administrative coordinator and will handle the daily operations of the chamber. The board will evaluate staffing needs and post a leadership position in the next three to six months.

Board President Justin Evans states, “We are grateful for the time Lydia spent at The Chamber and wish her the best of luck as she moves on in her career.”

New chamber business ventures and programs soon will be announced, according to the release.

Staff report

Information provided by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

