Now that’s a big mushroom!

Stan Gilliam Sr. of Urbana has a knack for growing and finding huge oddities. He found this 6-pound, 2.4-ounce mushroom in woods near his 731 James Ave. home and wanted to share it with readers. He says he plans to give it to a friend to turn it into a tasty meal.
Stan Gilliam Sr. of Urbana has a knack for growing and finding huge oddities. He found this 6-pound, 2.4-ounce mushroom in woods near his 731 James Ave. home and wanted to share it with readers. He says he plans to give it to a friend to turn it into a tasty meal.