Aetna recognizes Mercy Health’s cardiac care

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield announced that Aetna has designated it an Aetna Institute of Quality® Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment, including cardiac medical intervention, cardiac surgery and care for cardiac rhythm issues.

Aetna makes information about the quality and cost of health care services available to its members to help them make informed decisions about their health care needs. In line with this goal, Aetna recognizes hospitals and facilities in its network that offer specialized clinical services for certain health conditions. Aetna selected Springfield Regional Medical Center as an Institute of Quality for consistently delivering evidence-based, safe care.

“Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center continues to earn national accolades that place it among the leading heart care providers in the nation,” said Matt Caldwell, president and CEO, Mercy Health – Springfield. “I congratulate our dedicated cardiac nurses, doctors and staff on this recognition from Aetna for the remarkable quality care they provide each of our patients. It’s their dedication that ensures our patients receive the vital care they need when they need it so they can get back to enjoying their lives.”

Mercy Health offers heart and vascular treatments, as well as rehabilitation, outpatient follow-up and education.

For more information or to make an appointment, call Mercy Health – Cardiologists of Clark and Champaign Counties at 937-323-1404.

