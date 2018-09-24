Ridgewood School to hold Centennial Gala

SPRINGFIELD – Ridgewood School in Springfield is preparing for its 100th anniversary of academic excellence in 2019. The kickoff will be the Centennial Gala to be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, in the Pavlatos Grand Hall at the Clark State Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts & Conference Center. Alumni from different parts of the United States and as far away as Italy are planning to attend this historic event for the school and the entire community.

Ridgewood School is Ohio’s oldest, continuous-coeducational, private day school. Alumna Jane P. Bayley Hollenbeck, ’29, will be posthumously honored as the recipient of the 2018 Alumni of Distinction Award. The Centennial Gala will also be the venue for a community-wide tribute to Jane Hollenbeck for her philanthropy toward Springfield.

Former students, graduates, parents, grandparents, as well as former faculty and staff who did not receive an invitation are encouraged contact the school at 937-399-8900 or ridgewoodschool.org/centennial gala.

